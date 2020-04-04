[UPDATED] Covid19 cases now 103, old-age homes told to stop visits

TT covid19 cases continue to rise steadily rise as 103 people are now positive for the virus.

In its 4 pm update, the Ministry of Health announced the figures which are two more than the number disclosed at 10 am on Saturday.

The two newest cases were in contact with people who already have the virus. Also, 736 samples were tested up from 728. The number of deaths remain six and one person has been discharged. Of the positive cases, 49 people were from a cruise ship in Guadeloupe from which they returned to TT last month.

In the Saturday morning virtual media conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had declared, “No place on earth, no matter how remote is immune from the virus (covid19).”

Deyalsingh said special attention is being paid to the 3,000 to 6,000 elderly people in old-age homes in TT.

Noting some of these homes are not registered, Deyalsingh said guidelines will be issued next week to all these homes to protect their residents from the pandemic. He explained these guidelines include stopping all visits to these homes unless the visits are absolutely necessary, limiting the number of people who visit the homes, spacing out the residents in the homes and people taking their relatives out of these residences and keeping them in their homes where possible.

Deyalsingh said the increase in global statics of more than one million cases demonstrated that the serious of the spread of the virus. He gave the example that the Falkland Islands (located in the South Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Argentina), with a population of 2,840 people has recorded its first case of covid19.

He said this should shock the people of TT to follow the Government and health authorities’ advice to “stay at home, stay safe.”

