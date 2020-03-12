TT confirms first covid19 case

Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed its first positive case of a coronavirus infection.

At a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made the announcement just two hours after declaring that there were no cases confirmed in the country.

Deyalsingh said at Thursday’s post-Cabinet meeting, the first case would have been an imported case.

TT follows Guyana, Jamaica, St Vincent, Cuba and three other countries which reported confirmed cases in the Caribbean.

