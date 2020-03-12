CAL passenger tests positive for covid19 in Guyana

A passenger on a Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) flight from New York to Guyana via Piarco International Airport tested positive for covid19, the state airline said in a statement Thursday.

The passenger, CAL said, travelled on March 7 on flight BW 521, from the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to Piarco International Airport, Trinidad in transit (on the same day) and on to BW 526 to Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana.

The person subsequently tested positive for covid19 at a public health facility in Guyana. “Caribbean Airlines assures all stakeholders that the safety, security and good health of its customers and employees is its highest priority and when the information on the passenger was received, immediate action was taken,” the airline said.

In accordance with established protocols the public health authorities have advised that as a precaution, the 13 crew members associated with the flights be placed on self-quarantine for 14 days. “This was done, and the employees will be assessed and monitored by the public health authorities in keeping with the directives from the Ministry of Health.”

People who may have possibly have been affected will be contacted by public health authorities, CAL said. The airline said its aircraft are cleaned daily at all ports in keeping with industry standards.

Further, in this instance additional sanitisation processes were used as outlined by the regulatory authorities.

“The airline remains in close contact with the public health authorities and its operations team has activated contingencies for any impact on its flights.

Caribbean Airlines assures all stakeholders that it continues to actively monitor and respond to the evolving covid19 issue to ensure the safety and good health of its customers and employees.”

